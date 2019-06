Image Source : INSTAGRAM Latest Bollywood News June 16: Mithun Da's birthday, Rishi Kapoor enjoys Father's Day lunch with family

Actor Mithun Chakraborty danced his way to the top and gained a special place for himself in hearts of his fans. Establishing himself as one of the most popular actors in the industry, Mithun went on to be labeled, as Bollywood’s very own Disco Dancer, winning a number of accolades for his contribution to cinema. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor celebrated a nice Father's Day with daughter Riddhima Kapoor along with her daughter and of course his wife Neetu Kapoor.