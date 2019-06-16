Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: 5 films of the Disco King that define his acting prowess

Mithun Da also known as Mithun Chakraborty is one of the top-notch Bollywood stars who has won many hearts with his alluring and special screen attendance. The actor, who is celebrating his birthday today, danced his way to glory in his 1982 super hit movie, Disco Dancer and till today his matchless dance style makes the actor proudly be seated on the throne of Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are 5 Mithun Chakraborty that define his acting prowess.

Disco Dancer (1982)

A movie that made its mark not just on the Bollywood arena but on the internationalstage, this one makes the top of the pile on our list. The rags-to-riches story in the movie made a welcome sight to watch.

Agneepath (1990)

The actor as a South Indian Krishnan Iyer MA turned out to be a big hit in spite of sharing the space with another superstar Big B. Mithun’s recital in the crime drama movie helped him bag a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Guru (2007)

During his second innings on the big screen, the actor made a comeback as Manik ‘Nanaji’ Dasgupta in Mani Ratnam’s superhit flick, Guru which also featured real-life Jodi Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. ​

Tahader Katha (1992)

A powerful movie based on the plot of Indian Freedom fighter during the freedom movement. This movie has Mithun Da starring into the role of the freedom fighter and was directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

Jallad (1995)

Jallad was a movie based on the storyline of greed and avarice that can encompass even the simplest of men. The movie featured Mithun Da in dual roles and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

