Lakhsya completes 15 years: Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt post

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Hrithik Roshan played the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 15:34 IST
As "Lakshya" clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, its lead actor Hrithik Roshan said the film resonated with his phase of self discovery as an actor.

"A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. 'Lakshya' resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani)," Hrithik tweeted. 

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of 'Lakshya', a film that will always be very special."

"Lakshya" is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by Ritesh. It also stars Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: "Feels like yesterday."

Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming release Super 30, will see him take on the role of real-life mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, who teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. The actor has been upbeat about playing a man from Bihar, and flaunts a simpleton's look for the movie. It is backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films

The recent release of Super 30 trailer received mixed reactions from the audience. While some people celebrated to see their favourite superstar on screen, others trolled Jr. Roshan for his dialect in the movie. Watch the official trailer of the movie here

(With IANS Inputs)

