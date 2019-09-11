Kim Sharma, Mamta Kulkarni's link to biggest drug racket involving Dawood Ibrahim exposed

Mamta Kulkarni and Kim Sharma

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni's husband Vicky Goswami and Kim Sharma's ex-husband Ali Punjani have found to be involved in one of the biggest drug rackets exposed by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of US. The drug racket's India connection has found to be linked to a former aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The investigation also led to a pharmaceutical company allegedly operating from India, where drugs such as mandrax and ephedrine were being manufactured.

Vicky Goswami, who is D-company aide and Ali Punjani's name have been mentioned in the investigation report filed by DEA in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York on July 25, 2019.

DEA report mentions that the druglord who was working in South Africa later moved to Kenya. He then smuggled drugs like mandrax, cocaine, hashish, heroine and ephedrine in huge quantities. He even worked in the partnership with Ali Punjani.

Meanwhile, Ali Punjani, who has escaped from Kenya to Mumbai was last spotted in Bandra. The Mombasa (Kenya) police confirmed to IANS on phone that Punjani was wanted in a drug case. The Mombasa police is now approaching Interpol to detain Punjani in India. However, a source in the Mumbai police said that as of now no legal action can be taken against Ali Punjani as he is not wanted in any case in Mumbai. The report also mentions that Goswami was sentenced by a Dubai court on charges of drug peddling.

On a related note, Mamta Kulkarni has done films such as Karan Arjun, Kismat, Sabse Bada Khiladi among others. She was last seen in 2003 Bangladeshi film Shesh Bongsodar.

On the other hand, Kim Sharma made her acting debut with Yash Chopra's 2001 film Mohabbatein. She did several films after that but none of them made any buzz at the box office. Meanwhile, she kept on hitting the headlines because of her relationship with Yuvraj Singh. She was recently rumoured to be dating Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane.