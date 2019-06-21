Image Source : TWITTER Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sonakshi Sinha determined to eliminate stigma associated with sex clinics

After Dharma Productions' ambitious project Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha came on board Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's comedy-drama, Khandaani Shafakhana. The trailer of the film is out now. In the film, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to dispel all the stigma associated with sex clinics.

Taking to Twitter, Sonakshi Sinha shared Khandaani Shafakhana trailer with a caption that read, "Zindagi mein uppar uthna hai toh... baith jao Aur Trailer dekho.#BaatTohKaro. #KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer out now!".

Watch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer here

The film will be helmed by debutante director Shilpi Dasgupta from a script written by Gautam Mehra. Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda will feature in crucial roles.

Based in Hoshiarpur, the film features Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said: "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions."

Earlier slated to release on 2 August, the film's release date has now been changed to 26 July.

