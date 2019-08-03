Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection Day 1: Fatal blow to Sonakshi Sinha's film; Earns Rs 75 lakh

Khandaani Shafakhana Box Office Collection Day 1:

Sonakshi Sinha's latest release Khandaani Shafakhana has failed to impress the audience as its first-day box office collection has been quite disappointing. As per a report in Box Office India, the movie directed by Shilpi Dasgupta managed to earn mere Rs 75 lakh on its first day. Khandaani Shafakhana, which also stars Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah in important roles, revolves around a woman running a sex clinic.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Hobbs and Shaw, which is the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise has made Rs 11 crore. Hobbs and Shaw is now the sixth best Hollywood opener in India, however, it couldn't beat Fast & Furious 7 collection, which made Rs 12 crore on its first day. It is clear that the audience is more excited about this latest addition to Fast & Furious franchise.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who attended the special screening of Khandaani Shafakhana took to Twitter to praise the film. He wrote, ''#KhaandaniShafakhana has its heart at the right place. A very relevant film on sex education. #BaatTohKaro @sonakshisinha gives her career best. @varunsharma90 is super funny and @Its_Badshah is such a revelation. Fab job paaji. And such a sweet debut by @Priyanshjora (sic)"

#KhaandaniShafakhana has its heart at the right place. A very relevant film on sex education. #BaatTohKaro@sonakshisinha gives her career best. 👏🧡 @varunsharma90 is super funny and @Its_Badshah is such a revelation. Fab job paaji. And such a sweet debut by @Priyanshjora 🤗 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 2, 2019

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha, despite her sincere attempt, her character of Baby Bedi in Khandaani Shafakhana fails to strike a chord with heart because it is poorly written. Sonakshi has been trying to break the mould by choosing unconventional roles lately, be it Ittefaq, Noor or Akira. However, none of them worked in her favour. Though Ittefaq was praised by critics and audience, Noor and Akira were box office duds.

Khandaani Shafakhana Review

Though the movie highlights one of the important issues of society, it has got loose ends and is not properly executed. There is a lack of emotions and it is difficult for the audience to connect with the movie. There have been many movies which are based on a similar theme and are made with a lot more passion and focus. Sonakshi Sinha is essaying the role of a Punjabi girl but she fails partly in her dialogue delivery as a true Punjabi. The movie seems unrealistic at certain places, especially when Sonakshi Sinha, having no prior knowledge of medicine, starts treating patients with perfection. It was difficult to figure out the mood of the film. Was it a serious issue or was it all a joke? Read the full review here.

Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer