Kartik Aaryan kickstarts shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, see pictures

It seems that it is only work, work and work on Kartik Aaryan’s mind these days. The actor who just completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 has now kickstarted the shooting of his next film which happens to be the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen sharing the screen space with actresses Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for the very first time. The film’s shooting has begun in Lucknow and the news was shared by the actor himself on social media.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with the script of the film in which he will be seen playing the role of Chintu Tyagi. He is seen joining his hand and wearing a pair of black hoody and trousers. The image was captioned as, "Chintu Tyagi chale Lucknow!! #PatiPatniAurWoh kal se." Have a look:

The actor even shared his look from Mudassar Aziz directorial film sometime back in which he was seen with a moustache wearing checked shirt and trousers and looking like the boy next door. He captioned the picture as, “Miliye Lucknow ke Chintu Tyagi Ji se #Samarpit #AashiqMizaaj #Pati #PatiPatniAurWoh.” Check out his look here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast

The director has previously made some great films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi etc. This film is expected to release on December 6, this year. The plot is a remake of the orginal 1978 drama that had Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The story revolved around a married man and how his life changes when he gets involved with his secretary.

