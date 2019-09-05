Karan Johar completes his Dostana 2 trio with fresh face Lakshya

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are playing brother-sister duo in Dostana 2.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 9:28 IST
Representative News Image

 Lakshya joins Dostana 2 team

Dostana 2 casting for the lead characters is finally complete with fresh face Lakshya joining Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik and Janhvi will be playing brother-sister in second installment of the popular franchise. Karan Johar took to Twitter on Thursday to make an announcement about new Dharma kid.

''Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings…,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Debutant Lakshya also shared his excitement on Instagram. ''Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can’t wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies,'' he wrote.

Dostana 2 is being helmed by debutant director Collin D'Cunha whereas it will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. Earlier speculations were rife that Rajkummar Rao could play the role of 'suitable boy'. The reason the third lead, which will now be played by Lakshya, was being called 'suitable boy' because both Janhvi and Kartik will have same love interest in the film.

For unversed, 2008 release Dostana helmed by Tarun Mansukhani featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani in important roles.

