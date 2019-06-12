Kabir Singh is inside everyone: Shahid Kapoor on what makes this Arjun Reddy remake unique

After delivering a lukewarm film Battti Gul Meter Chalu last year, Shahid Kapoor is back in action with his romantic film Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. Despite being a remake, Shahid Kapoor feels that Kabir Singh is unique. He believes that this Sandeep Vanga Reddy film is relatable because there's a Kabir Singh inside everyone.

"It's what attracted me to the film in the first place. I believe there is a Kabir Singh inside everyone. That's why people can relate to him so easily," Shahid said in a statement.

Kabir Singh is being touted as an intense love story. The forthcoming T-Series and Cine1 Studios production stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti, his junior in college. Kiara essays the role of a simple college girl Preeti in the film.

The film is a remake of the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. Previously, Tara Sutaria was roped in by the makers to play Preeti in Kabir Singh, but the actress backed out and the project fell in the lap of Kiara Advani.