Jabariya Jodi Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra recreate Hasee Toh Phasee magic in Bihari set-up

Jabariya Jodi Trailer Out

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to set the silver screen on fire with their crackling chemistry in their upcoming release Jabariya Jodi. The duo who was loved in 2014 comedy-drama Hasee Toh Phasee have reunited for another romantic drama but this time the set-up is in Bihar. Revolving around the culture of Pakadwa Vivah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married) to avoid dowry, Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh. It was Sidharth, who suggested this title to the makers.

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi has a bunch of power-packed performers.

In the trailer, Sidharth looks promising as he nails Bihari accent. We see the blooming love between Parineeti and Sidharth's characters, however, the story takes a turn when Sidharth's aspirations come in between. With a couple of funny dialogues, strong character actors and promising chemistry between the lead characters, Jabariya Jodi looks exciting to watch. However, what is disturbing is Punjabi song in this film set in Bihar and innumerable slaps that begin from the starting of the trailer and continues till the end.

The trailer of the film was released today in Mumbai.

Talking about the movie Sidharth had earlier said: "It is a romantic comedy film based in Patna (Bihar). It revolves around the concept of Pakadwa Vivah. We have been shooting for this film since last year. We created a lot of things of Patna in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)."

"I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film. The entire crew has worked really hard on this film,'' the actor added.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi will release on August 2.