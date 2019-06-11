Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan is all smiles as he poses with his students in Super 30 new stills

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a snap from his upcoming film Super 30 on Tuesday. Along with the photo, the actor also shared the difference/ similarities between life and maths. He can be seen posing with 30 of his onscreen students in a light purple kurta paired and a full face of beard. In the movie, Hrithik plays the role of a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational program for economically backward students.

In another Super 30 still, Hrithik Roshan is seen sharing smiles with one of his students.

The recent release of Super 30 trailer received mixed reactions from the audience. While some people celebrated to see their favourite superstar on screen, others trolled Jr. Roshan for his dialect in the movie. Watch the official trailer of the movie here:

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, meanwhile, will see him take on the role of real-life mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, who teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. The actor has been upbeat about playing a man from Bihar, and flaunts a simpleton's look for the movie. It is backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films

After astonishing his fans with remarkable performances, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his next 'Super 30' which hits the screens on July 12.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page