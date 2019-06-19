Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji says LOL is in progress, speaks on teaming up with Vicky Kaushal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhad Samji working on LOL's script, would love to work with Vicky Kaushal

Writer-director Farhad Samji says he is currently working on the script of "LOL: Land of Lungi" but is not sure if the film will be his next directorial post "Housefull 4." There were reports that Farhad, one half of the writer duo Sajid-Farhad, would be directing "LOL" the remake of the Tamil hit "Veeram." Not only this, but it is also being said the film will have Uri actor Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role.

Vicky Kaushal has successfully registered his spot in Bollywood. The 31-year-old actor has been delivering blockbusters. The actor will be seen in Karan Johar's horror franchise Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship next to Bhumi Pednekar which is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

When asked, Farhad told PTI, "We are working on the script of 'LOL'. After 'Housefull 4' gets released, I'll be starting a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Dates are being worked out and there are a couple of scripts we are still deciding. "In two weeks time, there will be some clarity. The original is a fantastic film and has a very good script, so let us see how things go."

The director had recently posted a picture on Instagram with his wife and the "Uri" star, writing "my real life heroine and my reel life hero." Farhad says he would definitely want to work with Vicky but says it is too early to give out an official update

"Who wouldn't want to work with him, he's such a sweet boy. I have a good association with his father, Shyam Kaushal, who has done the action for 'Housefull'. If everything falls in place, if the Lord opens the door, we will make an entry."

Farhad is currently gearing up for his next directorial horror web series for AltBalaji Booo Sabki Phategi.