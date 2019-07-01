Have a look at raw, real and rugged Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi. Watch BTS video

Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are known for their high-octane action stunts. When the two power houses come together, it is sure to be a special treat for all action lovers. The duo is coming together in Sooryavanshi which is the extension of Shetty's popular cop universe. Akshay Kumar is playing ATS (Anti Terror Squad) chief Veer Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. After sharing a glimpse of Tip Tip Barsa Pani recreation, makers of Sooryavanshi took to social media to post behind-the-scenes video from the sets.

The makers wanted to give their viewers a glimpse of what went into creating power-packed actions sequences. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film wrote on Instagram, ''Behind the scenes of India’s very own cinematic universe. Oh... and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what happens when @itsrohitshetty and @akshaykumar get together''. Rohit Shetty also shared the video with caption, ''Kab aa rahe hain yeh important nahi hai Kaise aa rahe hain woh Dekho...Akshay Kumar in and as SOORYAVANSHI Raw Real and Rugged... 27th March 2020''.

Have a look at the video below

Earlier, Akshay Kumar announced wrap of Hyderabad schedule with a scary yet funny post. In the picture, Akshay along with director Rohit Shetty and other cast and crew can be seen literally pointing their guns at their fight master, who appears to be the action director Sunil Rodrigues.

Shocked? Well, it is Sooryavanshi team's style of giving love. Here's what Akshay wrote in the caption: "When your action is over and the only thing left to do is shoot the fight master. Sooryavanshi giving love to the big man with the golden head who kept us all alive during this epic crazy month." In the picture, we can also see TV actor Vivan Bhathena.

Sooryavanshi, which was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020 will now hit the screens on March 27 to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah.