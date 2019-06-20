Image Source : TWITTER Gulabo Sitabo: Fans in frenzy as Amitabh Bachchan shoots film in Lucknow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fans in Lucknow are in a frenzy ever since Big B arrived in the Uttar Pradesh state capital for a month-long schedule of his new film "Gulabo Sitabo".

Amitabh began shooting for the film on Wednesday at the famous Mahmoodabad House in Qaiserbagh area. He plays the owner of the palatial house in the film and actor Ayushmann Khurrana plays his tenant.

Crowds gathered in the area since morning waiting for a glimpse of the superstar.

Amitabh, dressed in a kurta-pajama and sporting a beard went almost unrecognized even when he moved around the location. Most of the shots were taken indoors and a heavy security arrangement made it impossible for fans to gate-crash.

Ravish Sinha, a student from the Lucknow University, said that he had arrived at the location at 6.a.m and wanted to shake hands with the superstar.

"I will keep coming to the location every day until I get to meet Amitabh Bachchan," he said.

The gates, however, were guarded by bouncers and all crew members had been given identity cards which were checked before allowing them entry.

A member of the local line producer's crew, said: "The security arrangements are our biggest priority and we are not even disclosing the actors' place of stay. We have also deployed private security guards."

Amitabh had arrived in Lucknow on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday, he went to see the location and did a recce of the site.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will be shot on locations mostly in the old parts of the city. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of "Piku" fame.

Gulabo Sitabo - a legendary pair of puppet sisters have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore and their tales have been a part of childhood. The film, apparently, is a take-off on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

The film is scheduled to release in April 2020.

(With IANS Inputs)