Disha Patani to join the star cast of David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 remake?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani has been speculated to be a part of Coolie No.1's remake

There has been a buzz about Disha Patani joining the star cast of Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Varun and Sara will be seen stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor for the remake of hit 1995 film Coolie No. 1. After getting a great kickstart from her Bollywood debut in the film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the opportunities have been knocking at Sara Ali Khan's doorstep.

A close source to the development told Mumbai Mirror that Disha will not be playing the second lead as the role isn't that big. The source said, "It is not a big part, and the second female lead won't be an A-lister."

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the new version of Coolie No 1, says it is not a remake but the essence of the original film will be retained.

While the makers are still planning for the second leading lady, Paresh Rawal has joined the cast and will step into the shoes of late Kader Khan in film. Kader Khan played the role of Hoshiyar Chand, Karisma Kapoor's father. In the remake, he will play Sara Ali Khan's father.

It was also reported that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will revive famous '90s song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Rha Tha from the film Coolie No. 1.

A source from Indian media revealed that the two will be seen grooving to the popular track: “Given the popularity of the track Main Toh Raste Se, the makers are planning to present the reprised version of the same to add to the nostalgia. However, the discussion on the same is at a very nascent stage currently.”

The shoot for the film is expected to commence this August in Bangkok. The second leg of the shoot is scheduled in Goa. Directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is set to hit the golden screens on May 1, 2020.