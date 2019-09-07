Chandrayaan-2: 'All Is Well' hope R Madhavan, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood celebrities

R Madhavan, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood celebrities laud ISRO

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander has lost signal but netizens haven't lost hope. Vikram Lander, which was expected to land at Moon's south pole at 1:53 AM lost communications before 2.1 km. Informing nation about the same, ISRO tweeted, ''This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed''.

Urging space agency to not get disheartened, Bollywood too hailed ISRO scientists and expressed hope. Replying to a tweet, R Madhavan tweeted a popular dialogue from his film 3 Idiots. “ALL IS WELL...ALL IS WELL” with hand on my heart,'' he wrote. Well, entire nation is hoping that everything is well and we will soon restore our connection with Vikram Lander. ''What ever it is .. it’s still History in the making,'' he tweeted encouraging ISRO scientists. The actor further tweeted, ''More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful. #ISRO''.

Riteish Deshmukh, who is currently in San Francisco with wife Genelia D'Souza wrote, ''We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat''.

Anupam Kher, too, wrote a line hailing ISRO's achievement. ''गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!!

Well done @isro. We are proud of you,'' the tweet reads.

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha is hopeful about re-establishing lost communications with Vikram Lander. He tweeted, ''Damn.... I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It’ll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO''.

Earlier, Prasoon Joshi wrote a poem for ISRO scientists. Read below:

''चन्द्रयान की टीम ने देखो

कैसा अद्भुत काम किया

युगों युगों से सूत कातती

अम्मा को आराम दिया

यही चाँद माँगा करता था

मोटा एक झिंगोला

इसी चाँद का मुँह टेढ़ा था

यही था वो अलबेला

अब मय्या से ज़िद ना करेंगे

बाल कृष्ण मुसकाएँगे

चन्द खिलौना हाथ में ले कर

लीला नयी रचाएँगे

और हम भी अब पास से जा कर

देखेंगे बस घूर के

और ना कहेंगे चन्दा को हम

चन्दा मामा दूर के''