Bhumi Pednekar: Pati Patni Aur Woh is a cracking script

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is prepping for the shoot of "Pati Patni Aur Woh", says the script of her upcoming film is fresh, hilarious and has good content. She said, "Pati Patni Aur Woh is a cracking script! It is fresh, it is hilarious and most importantly it's good content which is something that audiences want to see today." ​

Bhumi will be seen acting opposite actor Kartik Aaryan, whom she describes as funny, in the film. "He owns the space and his comic timing is just great. He has a lot of energy on screen and that is something I resonate with. So, I think we will vibe well and it is going to be quite cracking with him," she added.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs. This is the first time Bhumi and Kartik will be seen sharing screen space together. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a young girl from a big city.

"If there is curiosity about how our pairing will be on screen, It's a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and our roles. Any actor would love to have expectation behind him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on screen," she said.

The film will release on December 6. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It also features Ananya Panday. Talking about Kartik, he will also be seen in Dostana 2 as Janhvi Kapoor's sibling and in Imitiaz Ali's next starring Sara Ali Khan in a leading role. He is also in talks for playing the lead role in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya.

-With IANS inputs

