Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan starrer rakes in Rs 95.50 crore in 3 days

Bharat Box Office Collection

Salman Khan starrer Bharat is in no mood to stop soon. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is inching closer towards coveted Rs 100 crore mark and seeing the trend, it seems that Bharat will zoom past Rs 100 crore mark in just four days. The movie which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles is the official Hindi remake of 2014 South Korean movie An Ode To My Father. Bharat, which minted Rs 42.3 crore on its opening day is Salman's biggest Eid opening so far. The numbers at the box office are quickly multiplying making Salman Khan clearly a winner after a long time.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest box office figures. ''#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz,'' he tweeted.

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India along with 30 other countries simultaneously. Bharat's first-day collection was also marred by World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match. Unlike Race 3 and Tubelight, which released on Eid, Bharat resonated well with his fans. The movie had all the elements which can make Salman fans go gaga-romance, emotions, action, and comedy.

Talking about first-day collection of Salman Khan's Eid offerings for the past few years, Sultan, which released in 2016 minted Rs 36 crore at the box office on day 1, whereas the superstar's 2017 release Tubelight made Rs 21.15 crore on day 2. On a related note, Race 3, which released on last Eid minted Rs. 27.50 crore on day 1.

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is indeed, 'Journey of a man and a nation together'."

BHARAT MOVIE TRAILER