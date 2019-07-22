Image Source : TWITTER Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani teams up with Shirley Setia for Nikamma, see first look picture

Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani is set to star in action entertainer "Nikamma" with social media sensation Shirley Setia, the makers announced on Monday. The film, which is Shirley's Bollywood debut, will be helmed by "Heropanti" director Sabbir Khan. The filmmaker said he is excited to be a part of the project, which he is co-producing with Sony Pictures International Productions.

"I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger and Kriti had in their debuts," Sabbir said in a statement.

Abhimanyu, who received rave reviews for his performance in "Mard Ko...", said the genre brings "a whole set of challenges that are very exciting" for him.

#Announcement: Abhimanyu Dassani [son of actress Bhagyashree] and Shirley Setia [singer-social media sensation] in action-entertainer #Nikamma... Directed by Sabbir Khan... Produced by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films... 2020 release. #NikammaFirstLook pic.twitter.com/zPoWlmGoas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

Shirley said she couldn't have asked for a better launch into Bollywood than "Nikamma".

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures International Productions, added, the film is a part of Sony's larger vision for the Indian film industry.

"Nikamma" is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)