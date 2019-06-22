Besides Rannbhoomi, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan to collaborate on another project

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan

Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan are good friends. The actor-director duo has delivered two blockbusters- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both co-starring Alia Bhatt. These two films of Dulhania franchise were bankrolled under Dharma Productions banner and were commercial entertainers. Last year, the trip made an announcement of a big budget war saga titled Rannbhoomi. Touted as one of the ambitious projects of Karan Johar, the film will go on the floors by 2019 and will hit theatres in 2002.

However, nothing has been finalised yet and reports state that Rannboomi has been pushed. Speculations were also rife that the film has been shelved but Shashank has denied such reports. He said though the dates aren't confirmed the scripting of Rannbhoomi is done. ''The VFX and CG research is going on currently but there's no timeline to the film yet,'' the director said.

He also revealed that he had planned a spy thriller with Varun Dhawan but that didn't turn out the way her wanted. "The second half of the spy thriller wasnt shaping up the way I had anticipated, and I felt if I have nothing new to say, I should not say it,'' he added.

However, a source told Pinkvilla that the duo is also planning for another Bollywood masala film and the actor has given his nod to it. The project is currently in the scripting stage. "Shashank is currently concentrating on putting together a project which will be in the same space that VD and his films usually are. It's another commercial entertainer but not the third part in the Dulhania series. Shashank and Varun are best friends and he has already discussed the whole idea with him. VD has okayed the film which is currently in the scripting stage. Once that's complete, Shashank, KJo and Varun will take a call on which film to roll first with - Rannbhoomi or the new one,'' the source said.

On the other hand, Varun is currently busy with Street Dancer, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, directed by Abhishek Verman.