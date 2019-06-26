Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Article 15' certified UA after 5 modifications

Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana was granted a UA certificate from CBFC after getting five suggested modifications.

New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 11:56 IST
Cop drama 'Article 15,' directed by Anubhav Sinha shows how caste discrimination has seeped into society. The movie recently was granted a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) after getting five suggested modifications.

The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana was found fit for unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voiceover in the present disclaimer in Hindi at the beginning of the film.

Among the modifications suggested by the censor board were the removal of a visual of a flag falling in fire, replacing a sexually abusive word with 'saala' and a derogatory word directed towards parents with 'karamjali', and reducing by 30 per cent the visuals of beating people, according to the official CBFC website.

The movie, which is 130.37 minutes long, also features Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Article 15 produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios is all set to release on Friday.

-With IANS inputs

