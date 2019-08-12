Dream Girl Trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s comedy-drama will leave you ROFL-ing

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s comedy-drama Dream Girl's trailer is out

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to come together for Balaji Motion Pictures’ upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl. The makers of the film released the trailer of Dream Girl on Monday and left everyone in awe of the leading actors. Ayushmann Khurrana arrived for the launch of the trailer looking handsome as ever but posed for the paparazzi wearing a saree. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a man who impersonates an imaginary woman and gets popular by the name Pooja.

In the trailer, Ayushmann can be seen donning the roles of Sita and Radha in stage shows like Ram Leela and gets popular for his acting. While his family and friends tease him for impersonating women, he takes up a job where he attends calls from men acting like a woman named Pooja. The trailer can be called another masterpiece from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as his acting takes away all the attention instantly. Actress Nushrat Bharucha is seen playing the leading lady in the film, however, not much of her is seen in the trailer.

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl movie trailer here-

Producer Ekta Kapoor was also present at the launch of the trailer of Dream Girl and shared a behind the scenes video from the event. She took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she revealed that Pooja is Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, The video also features Nushrat Bharucha. Ekta wrote, “Pooojaaaa calling ! Tera Ko mein Teri .... sachhiiiii ???? Smoooocheeeeee” Check out the video here-

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann opened up about playing a character in which he had to modulate his voice and sound like a woman. He revealed that his biggest challenge was to ace the correct note. He said, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

