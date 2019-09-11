Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hottest beach selfie will leave you swooning. Notice the pout

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set the temperature soaring with their beach selfie

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest beach selfie has sent the internet into meltdown. The couple can be seen in each other's arms as they enjoy some 'me time' alongside the beach. In the photo shared by Virat on Instagram, the Indian cricket team captain can be seen shirtless, while the pretty actress is slaying in black swimwear along with trendy sunnies.

In the photo, Anushka can be seen cradling Virat's face in her arms as he lies on her lap. Virat captioned the image with just a red heart emoji. Isn't it enough?

As soon as Virat shared the photo, their fans and followers went gaga. They started pouring in comments praising the couple. ''Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,'' wrote an Instagram user. ''You both look fab,” wrote another fan.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka have shared beachside pictures. Anushka can be seen flashing her wide smile with her hubby. The duo looks all chilled out in the photo.

Anushka's bikini photo also went viral on social media. The actress looked gorgeous in an orange and pink bikini. However, soon Anushka's photo fell prey to meme-makers and she became the butt of jokes on the internet. People compared her to traffic cones and the icon of VLC Media Player.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film tanked at the box office. The actress hasn't announced her next project yet.