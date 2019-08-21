Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest sunkissed photo is too adorable to miss

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy some quality time along the picturesque beach. Check out the photo inside.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2019 19:31 IST
Representative News Image

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo go viral in no time. It has been one and a half years since they tied the knot and still, the couple is everyone's favourite. Despite their busy schedules, the duo manages to spend quality time with each other. Anushka makes sure to accompany Virat on his cricket tours giving him much needed support.

After breaking the internet with bikini photo, Anushka is seen flashing her wide smile in the latest picture as she poses with hubby Virat. In the photo, the couple can be seen in a chilled out mood. Dressed in printed tee and shorts, Virat looks dapper in his cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Anushka is all smiles as she sets her hair. Besides the picturesque location, what makes the photo more beautiful is their camaraderie. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

💑❤🌞

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

