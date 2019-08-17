After Sacred Games 2, notorious TamilRockers leaks John Abraham's Batla House

Be it Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood movies or web series, TamilRockers spares none and the recent one that got leaked is John Abraham’s Batla House, the action-thriller that released on August 15. Previously the notorious website also leaked all the episodes of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games 2. John’s recent film is now available to free download and we wonder what impact this online piracy will have on the film’s business.

A lot of other films in the recent times have been leaked by the website like Super 30, The Lion King, Kabir Singh, Article 15, Oh Baby and Spider-Man Far From Home. A lot of people from the film fraternity have demanded strict action against Tamilrockers but nothing has been done so far. The website works by changing its domain extension every time that poses a great threat to the movie makers. It can be also be accessed through proxy servers.

Delhi High Court, on August 12 directed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to websites like TamilRockers and other illegal websites that are involved in unauthorized streaming and distribution of movies and tv series.

Coming back to the film, it revolves around the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that happened in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. John, in Nikhil Advani directorial film is seen playing the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a crucial figure in the Delhi Police's special cell. On the first day of its release, the film managed to earn a good amount of Rs 14.59 crore at the box office.

