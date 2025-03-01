Shreya Ghoshal warns fans as her X account gets hacked, cautions against spam, phishing links Shreya Ghoshal recently grabbed attention for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Anti-Obesity campaign, highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle in a viral social media video.

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has alerted her followers that her X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked since February 13, 2025. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share her frustration over the ongoing issue, revealing that despite numerous attempts, she has been unable to recover her account.

Shreya Ghoshal urges caution

The singer expressed her concern about the misuse of her compromised account and urged her fans to stay vigilant. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can't log in any more."

She further warned, "Please don't click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and phishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Despite being locked out of her X account, Shreya Ghoshal remains active on other social media platforms to keep her followers updated.

Apart from addressing the hacking issue, Shreya Ghoshal has recently made headlines for her support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Anti-Obesity campaign. The singer emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in a video that went viral on social media.

Awaiting Resolution

As Shreya Ghoshal continues to battle the hacking issue, her fans remain hopeful that she will regain control of her X account soon. Meanwhile, her active role in promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle has further cemented her influence beyond the world of music.