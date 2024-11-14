Rashami Desai oozes oomph in old Bhojpuri song 'Chadhal Jaawani Rasgulla' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rashami Desai oozes oomph in the old Bhojpuri song.

The popular character Tapasya from the serial 'Uttaran' is known in every household until today. Actress Rashami Desai played the role of Tapasya. This role gave her a lot of name and fame. Rashami became a popular TV star. But do you know that Rashami has also worked in Bhojpuri films in her career? The actress's songs used to go viral.

When Rashami was seen wooing her 'lover' in an old Bhojpuri song

Rashami's song 'Chadhal Jaawani Rasgulla' was much talked about. This is a song from the film 'Balma Bada Naadaan'. Singer Kalpana has sung this song. Vinay Bihari has written its lyrics. This song is available on the YouTube channel of T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri. In this song, Rashami Desai is seen dancing and wearing a saree.

She is seen wooing her lover. She was seen flaunting her beauty in the song. Rashami is looking very beautiful wearing a black saree with red bangles. She has been also seen flaunting Sindoor and mangalsutra in this song. This song has received 1 crore 96 lakh views so far.

Rashami was seen in these Bhojpuri films

Let us tell you that Rashami worked in many Bhojpuri films at the beginning of her career. Apart from Balma Bada Naadan, she has done many Bhojpuri films like Mai Re Karde Bidai Hamaar, Kab Hoi Gauna Hamaar, Tulsi, Suhagan Bana De Sajna Hamaar, Nadiya Ke Teer, Dulha Babu, Bandhan Tute Na, Kangana Khanke Piya Ke Angna, Tose Pya Ba.

Talking about Rashami's TV shows, she was seen showing her acting skills in shows like Raavan, Pari Hoon Main, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Meet Mila De Rabba, Uttaran, Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Nach Baliye 7, Mazaak Mazaak Mein, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sang, Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 6, Dil Se Dil Tak.

