Holi 2020: Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Riteish Pandey's Bhojpuri songs that will set your mood right

Bhojpuri Holi songs 2020: Superhit Bhojpuri songs by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'

Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020: Holi is one of the most important festivals in India and this festival of colours is celebrated with all the zeal and excitement in parts of India especially Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi. Days before Holi, the music space is flooded with Bhojpuri Holi songs and the festival's feel incomplete without Holi songs from star Bhojpuri songs of Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua and Ritesh Pandey. Like every year Bhojpuri singers are ready with their Holi 2020 song for the season. Pawan Singh's recently released song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' has been on the tops of charts and was one of the top trending videos on YouTube soon after its release.

So, if you are ready to get in the feel for Holi 2020 and are looking for the perfect Bhojpuri songs to pump the vibe for Holi 2020 tune in our list of top 10 Bhojpuri Holi songs and get the party started.

Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai- Pawan Singh

Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari- Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua"

Bhatijwa Ke Mausi Zindabad- Khesari Lal Yadav

Gorki Bhauji Zindabad- Ritesh Pandey

Are More Sali - Pawan Singh

Bhatar Mera Holi Me Dhokha Diya Ha- Khesari Lal New Holi Song

Maliya Ke Galiya- Ritesh Pandey

Bhaiya Rangle Naya Saree- Pawan Singh

Na Bhail Control- Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'

Saheli Ke Holi- Akshra Singh, Amarpali Dubey