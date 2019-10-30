Lalu Prasad Yadav to get a biopic in Bhojpuri

Bhojpuri film Lalten will be a biopic on former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav is the latest leader to get a film on his life. Lalu who has been Bihar's Chief Minister and Railway Minister will be getting a Bhojpuri biopic really soon. Titled "Lalten" on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the film will see Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar play Yadav in the film.

The movie, which will feature different aspects of the political leader's life in an interesting manner. The film is expected to hit the screen is expected to hit the screens in February next year.

"The film titled 'Lalten' (lantern) is likely to release in February next year and it will be based on his (Yadav) political life," Kumar told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Smriti Sinha will star in the role of Yadav's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, the actor added. The film has been shot in different parts of Bihar and Gujarat.

Earlier Lalu Prasad Yadav had released his biography Gopalganj to Raisina which mapped Yadav's journey from his Phulwaria in Gopalganj to the biggest stages of the India politics. Talking about film's Lalu made a guest appearance in Suniel Shetty starrer 'Padam Shree Laloo Prasad Yadav' where he played himself on screen.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently in Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi completing his sentence in Fodder Scam charges.

(With PTI inputs)