Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday trying to impress this munchkin are all of us (VIDEO)

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday with a tiny tot

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are having a tiring time promoting their upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Amidst their hectic promotional schedule, the duo found some time to unwind themselves by engaging with a munchkin. Kartik and Ananya try hard to get attention of the baby but with no success. It seems she wasn't quite impressed with these two stars. Watch the video of Kartik and Ananya trying to befriend the tiny tot.