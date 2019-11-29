Friday, November 29, 2019
     
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday trying to impress this munchkin are all of us (VIDEO)

It seems the baby wasn't quite impressed with Kartik and Ananya.

New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2019 8:07 IST
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are having a tiring time promoting their upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Amidst their hectic promotional schedule, the duo found some time to unwind themselves by engaging with a munchkin. Kartik and Ananya try hard to get attention of the baby but with no success. It seems she wasn't quite impressed with these two stars. Watch the video of Kartik and Ananya trying to befriend the tiny tot.

