'Kamariya Lollypop': Khesari Lal Yadav, Namrata Malla's new song will make you groove in no time

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is in the news these days for his recently released film 'Rajaram'. This film was released in theatres on November 7. The title track of 'Rajaram' was released even before the film hit the screens. At the same time, the dancing number 'Kamariya Lollypop' from 'Rajaram' has been released on YouTube.

'Kamariya Lollipop' became a hit as soon as it was released and has created a stir among the audience. This song has been released on the Saregama Hum Bhojpuri YouTube channel as well as on all leading music streaming platforms. The wonderful voice of Khesari Lal Yadav and Shilpi Raj has made this song even more special and it is trending on YouTube. Once you listen to the beats of the song, you will start grooving in no time.

Namrata Malla's dance moves won hearts

Dancing queen Namrata Malla is winning the hearts of the audience with her amazing moves in the song 'Kamariya Lollipop' from 'Rajaram' with Khesari Lal Yadav. Namrata's style and performance are enough to make you not take your eyes off the screen. Her amazing moves in this song are making fans even more crazy about her. With high-end production and classy level music, the song 'Kamariya Lollipop' can prove to be a good party anthem this year.

'Kamariya Lollipop' trending on YouTube

The song 'Kamariya Lollipop' released a few days ago is currently trending at number 14 on YouTube. The song has received more than 20 million views in no time. Talking about the film 'Rajaram', Khesari Lal Yadav is seen playing the character of Lord Ram in the film. Apart from this, Arya Babbar, Rahul Sharma, Sonika Gowda, Sapna Chauhan, Nisha Tiwari, Amit Shukla, Vinod Mishra, Sanjay Mahanand, Subodh Seth, KK Goswami, Veena Pandey and Sanjay Pandey are also a part of the film.

