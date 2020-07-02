Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee threatens to end life due to depression, seeks Mumbai Police help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANICHATTERJEEOFFICIAL Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee threatens to end life due to depression

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is fed up of online trolling and has been suffering from depression due to the same. The actress said that she is facing mental harassment and sought help from Mumbai police. She alleged that a man has been harassing her on Facebook. In a long Instagram post, Rani spoke out her mind and shared that a Facebook user named Dhananjay Singh has been harassing her for quite a few years now. She also shared some of his indirect Facebook posts that were targetted at the actress.

Rani Chatterjee also said that she tried taking the help of cyber cells but they said that since his posts don't mention her name they can't do much about it. She wrote, "I am very disturbed now. I try to be strong and positive always, but now I just can't." She further claimed that the man has called her old woman and fat-shamed her through several posts. She was earlier trying to ignore it but is unable to take it anymore. The actress threatened that she will take her own life out of depression.

She wrote, "I don't have any courage left. I will end my life because I have been suffering from depression due to this man. I can't take this anymore." Rani also shared the picture of the man along with a few of his posts.

Earlier, on Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rani Chatterjee wrote, "It is getting very hard to believe that someone will say that this is not true..RIP. WHY??????? SHUSHANT" She also addressed that the actor was in depression and she has also faced a similar situation. She stressed the importance of being with someone when you are depressed as it "only takes you into darkness." She said, "When you see someone depressed, stay with him and make him realize how important he is to his family and treat him with love."

