Bhojpuri actor Mohammad Shahid arrested for making an extortion call

A Bhojpuri actor has been arrested by South East district police in connection with a case of making an extortion call. The accused Mohammad Shahid, residing in Bhogal, Delhi, runs an office in the name of 'Star Films' in Jamia Nagar. Mohammed Shahid has many names by which he is famous. People also know him by the names of Star, Raj Singhania, Raj, Lallan, Laddan. He is previously involved in nine cases of Cheating, Arms Act, Snatching and Extortion.

According to the police, on February 27, the complainant Mehruddin Ansari, who lives in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, lodged a complaint at New Friends Colony police station on February 25 that he had received a ransom call of Rs 1 crore on his mobile. The extortionist disclosed his identity as Fahad, a nephew of Ballu who is the main accused in an old murder case in Jamia Nagar. Subsequently, police registered a case under Section 387/507 IPC and the investigation was taken up.

The mobile number from which the alleged threat call was received was put on surveillance. When the number was put under surveillance, the police found that the accused was constantly shifting his location, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. After continuous tracking, the police zeroed in on him at Jungpura from where he was arrested

A cursory search of the accused led to the recovery of the mobile phone used to make the alleged threat call. On sustained interrogation accused Mohd Shahid disclosed that he runs an office in the name of Star Films in the basement of a building situated in Jamia Nagar.

Shahid disclosed that he had been in touch with one Fahad, who is in jail in connection with a murder case, since 2014. Fahad had asked him to scope out a rich person whom they could extort and Shahid settled on the victim -- a builder who also owns two public schools. According to their plan, he made the call and demanded Rs 1 crore.

