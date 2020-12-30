Image Source : YOUTUBE Best Bhojpuri Songs 2020 | Top Bhojpuri Songs by Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and others

While Bollywood songs have a huge fanbase especially around the holidays and New Year celebrations, Bhojpuri songs have carved a sep[arate niche for themselves. Bhojpuri songs are nowadays just only most viewed by top everyone's playlists. Actors like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Golu Gold, Ritesh Pandey and others enjoy massive popularity and the songs sung by them always become chartbusters.

Bhojpuri songs are not just engaging but the peppy beats can force anyone to hit the dance floor right then. Thus, they make the best choice for party lovers. If you are planning to make a playlist for your New Year 2021 celebrations, you cannot miss out on these top Bhojpuri songs which are the life of any party. Check out-

Hello Kaun

Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gailu

Saj Ke Sawar Ke

Bhatar Ba Mauga

Raate Diya Butake

Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya

Sarso Ke Sagiya

Marad Abhi Baccha Ba

Piyawa Se Pahile

Palangiya Sone Na Diya