Shiv Kumar Bikku's latest bhojpuri song Kamariya Darad Kare Aahi Re Mai will make you whirl

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shiv Kumar Bikku's new bhojpuri song Kamariya Darad Kare Aahi Re Mai is out!

Shiv Kumar Bikku's previous track Nathiya Dele Loverwa which popped on YouTube earlier this year crossed 1.3 million views in no time and turned out to be a superhit Bhojpuri video song of 2019. Shiv Kumar has been signed under Wave Music label and now, he is back with another song Kamariya Darad Kare Aahi Re Mai which is ready to make you whirl as well. The music is produced by Priyanshu Singh and the video is directed by Aryan Dev. The lyrics are penned down by Mritunjay Madhukar. The song is digitally managed by Lokdhun. The song hits the right chord among the viewers as it is upbeat and cam force anyone to shake a leg.

Check out the video!