Raksha Bandhan 2019: Latest viral Bhojpuri song to strengthen brother and sister relationship

Raksha Bandhan 2019: The latest release of Bhojpuri song on YouTube is getting viral and popular. It was released on August 12, 2019, and has acquired over 57,836 views. based on the bond of brother and sister, this song helps to strengthen the love between the siblings. This year, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan are falling on the same day. The latest Bhojpuri song sung by Antara Singh Priyanka is getting viral on the web. The song is dedicated to all brothers and sisters, celebrating Rakhi festival.

In this song, the brother is a soldier, who is leaving for the borders to serve the Nation. Due to his duties towards the Nation, he denies celebrating Rakhi with his sister. His sister gets emotional and requests him to stay a little longer to celebrate this festival with her and that she does not want money from her brother. agreeing to the wish of his sister, the soldier brother stays to get the pious and sacred thread of Rakhi tied on his hand. He promises to protect from all the odds of life.

Listen to the song

Not just this song, famous Bhojpuri singer Gunjan Singh's song" Dakiya Rakhi Na Laya" is also getting viral on the YouTube. The song has been viewed over around 834, 400 times. The song is getting popular as it is co-joined with the feeling of patriotism and brotherhood. As Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan fall on the same day, this song becomes more relevant. The song is extremely emotional as a sister comes to the border to tie Rakhi on the wrist of her brother.

Listen to the song

