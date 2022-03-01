Yogi Adityanath's BIGGEST interview ahead of 6th phase of UP election | Watch tonight at 9PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi Adityanath's biggest interview on India TV

Yogi Adityanath Interview: As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is approaching the finale, all eyes are now on sixth phase of voting during which polling will be held in Gorakhpur - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

This is the first time that BJP's firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath is contesting state assembly polls. He has represented Gorakhpur seat in Lok Sabha a record five times. Adityanath is BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar seat.

BJP's decision to field Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur forced the Samajwadi Party to announce that the party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be contesting from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, considered to be the stronghold of the SP.

Ahead of the crucial polling in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath will be seen answering a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

The exclusive interview will be aired tonight (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) on India TV.

