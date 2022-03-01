Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Yogi Adityanath's BIGGEST interview ahead of 6th phase of UP election | Watch tonight at 9PM

Yogi Adityanath's BIGGEST interview ahead of 6th phase of UP election | Watch tonight at 9PM

Ahead of the crucial polling in Gorakhpur on March 3, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be seen answering a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2022 11:32 IST
yogi adityanath,yogi adityanath exclusive interview,yogi adityanath interview,rajat sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV

Yogi Adityanath's biggest interview on India TV 

Yogi Adityanath Interview: As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is approaching the finale, all eyes are now on sixth phase of voting during which polling will be held in Gorakhpur - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bastion. 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

This is the first time that BJP's firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath is contesting state assembly polls. He has represented Gorakhpur seat in Lok Sabha a record five times. Adityanath is BJP's candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar seat.

BJP's decision to field Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur forced the Samajwadi Party to announce that the party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be contesting from Karhal seat in Mainpuri, considered to be the stronghold of the SP.  

Ahead of the crucial polling in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath will be seen answering a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

The exclusive interview will be aired tonight (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) on India TV. Stay tuned for the biggest interview of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. 

ALSO READ: UP Election: BJP has gone past half way mark after 5 phases of polling, says Amit Shah

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch 2022: Yogi Adityanath tears into Akhilesh, SP; calls alliance with RLD opportunism | HIGHLIGHTS

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News