Anukriti Gusain: Who is former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law?

One day after former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat was expelled from the party ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections, his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain has staked the claim for the Landsdowne seat. Although it is not clear from which party will she contest the polls, she has already stated that the people of Landsdown are with her.

Sources said that Rawat was dismissed over anti-party activities, but reports are now suggesting that it was because he wanted to field his daughter-in-law Anukriti from the Landsdown seat.

Who is Anukriti Gusain?

Born on March 25, 1994, Anukriti Gusain is a model and a TV presenter, and is also former Miss India. She won the beauty pageant in 2013. She also bagged the Bride of the World title in the same year. She won the Miss India Pacific title in 2014 and the Miss India Grand International title in 2017.

She is married to Harak Singh Rawat's son Tushit Rawat. Anukriti has been responsible for managing Harak Singh Rawat's political campaigns in Uttarakhand for a long time.

Irrespective of her education and glamorous beauty, fashion, and media carrier she has devoted her life to improving the life of villagers and women in Uttarakhand.

Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP

According to sources, Harak Singh Rawat, who is a sitting MLA from Kotdwar, wanted to change his seat to Kedarnath. He was also asking the party to field his daughter-in-law from the Lansdown seat where BJP has its sitting MLA. The party was not ready for this.

Hence, he has been expelled from the BJP for 6 years. He has also been removed as a cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government.