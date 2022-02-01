Ink splashed on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar outside party office in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanhaiya Kumar was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a 'Yuva Sansad' organised by the party.

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, ink was thrown at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar outside the party office in Lucknow. Apart from this, supporters of the leader and outsiders clashed. Kanhaiya Kumar was in the city to campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Kanhaiya Kumar was in Lucknow to hold a door to door campaign representing the Congress party ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

A Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the “chemical” at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.However, he was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done, they said.

Notably, back in 2018, a man had thrown ink at Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Kumar in Gwalior. The two were in Gwalior to address a seminar at the Chamber of Commerce Bhawan as part of their "Samvidhan Bachao" protest.