UP Election 2022: SP worker shot dead in poll-related violence in Shahjahanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE SP worker shot dead in poll related violence

Highlights The incident was reported from under Nigohi police circle

The Samajwadi Party leader was attacked by some locals

Another person was reported injured in the attack

Day after second-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, a leader of the Samajwadi Party was shot dead in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. The incident was reported from under Nigohi police circle on Tuesday, where the Samajwadi Party leader was attacked by some locals. Another person sustained injuries in the attack.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Sudhir Kumar, who worked as a booth president of the Samajwadi Party in the Vikrampur Chakora village.

The injured person is Sunil.

The accused have been identified as Antu and Sarvesh of the same village.

Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar said that a manhunt has been launched for the accused and the two would be arrested soon.

Sources said that there had been a dispute between the deceased and the accused on Monday during polling over fake voting.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | India TV EXCLUSIVE: What PM Modi told Uttarakhand, Goa, UP voters ahead of Feb 14 polling