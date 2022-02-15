Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
UP Election 2022: SP worker shot dead in poll-related violence in Shahjahanpur

Sources said that there had been a dispute between the deceased and the accused on Monday during polling over fake voting.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2022 13:27 IST
UP Election 2022
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

SP worker shot dead in poll related violence

Highlights

  • The incident was reported from under Nigohi police circle
  • The Samajwadi Party leader was attacked by some locals
  • Another person was reported injured in the attack

Day after second-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, a leader of the Samajwadi Party was shot dead in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. The incident was reported from under Nigohi police circle on Tuesday, where the Samajwadi Party leader was attacked by some locals. Another person sustained injuries in the attack. 

The police said that the deceased was identified as Sudhir Kumar, who worked as a booth president of the Samajwadi Party in the Vikrampur Chakora village. 

The injured person is Sunil.

The accused have been identified as Antu and Sarvesh of the same village.

Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar said that a manhunt has been launched for the accused and the two would be arrested soon.

Sources said that there had been a dispute between the deceased and the accused on Monday during polling over fake voting.

(With inputs from IANS)

