UP Election 2022: Ghosts will dance at BJP booth in Karhal, says Akhilesh at rally; Shah responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI High-pitch electoral campaign in Karhal assembly seat

Highlights Karhal will go to polls in the third phase on Feb 20

BJP's SP Singh Baghel is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav in latter's stronghold Karhal

Attacking SP, Amit Shah said SP is Samajwadi just for namesake

UP Election 2022: The third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on February 20 in 59 Assembly Constituencies from 16 districts. The poll-bound Karhal assembly constituency is witnessing a high-pitch electoral campaign as both Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held poll rallies in Karhal on Thursday. Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

The former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at BJP saying this time ghosts will dance at the booth of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karhal assembly constituency. Union Minister SP Singh Baghel is contesting election on a BJP ticket against Akhilesh Yadav in the latter's stronghold Karhal seat.

Yadav further called BJP a 'quarrelsome party'. He said, "Bharatiya Janta Party always misleads, betrays and instigates rifts among people so the party should change its name to Bharatiya Jhagda Party." "Their (BJP) government neither gave employment nor did they double the farmers' income," he added.

Addressing another election rally in Nasirpur area of Firozabad, the SP chief asked the people to help in "saving" the UP and promised to work on the socialist principles for which Mulayam Singh Yadav had fought.

Attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said SP is Samajwadi just for namesake, 'S' in Samajwadi means to collect 'Sampati' (property) while 'P' stands for encouraging Parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) in the state. "Akhilesh Babu's motto is to collect tax and go on foreign vacations but BJP's motto is to collect tax and implement welfare policies for the poor", said the Union Home Minister.

In the first two phases of polls in the state, voting was held on the 113 constituencies and 59 seats each will go to polls in the third phase on February 20 and the fourth phase on February 23.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: BJP's policy can't be understood by SP that thinks for family only, says Goyal

Also Read | BJP will repeat 2017 show in UP election 2022: Rajnath Singh | Exclusive