UP polls: Process for CM Yogi's departure has begun: Bhupesh Baghel's jibe over resignations of BJP MLAs

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over resignations of MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the chief minister will lose the upcoming Assembly polls. The departure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is certain and the process has started, Baghel claimed after the exodus of MLAs from the saffron party.

Talking to media persons in Raipur at the ceremony of Mayor of Chairman of Birgaon municipal corporation, the Chhattisgarh chief minister today said, "In all the elections held so far, other party leaders were joining the BJP, but for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, there is a stampede in the ruling party. The departure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is certain and the process has started."

Commenting on the Congress party's win for the post of Mayor and Chairman in the Birgaon municipal corporation elections, Baghel said, "Birgaon Municipal Corporation election was a very challenging election. BJP fought the elections with full force. Still, we won the elections due to the work of the government and the hard work of the party. Hence we occupied both the posts of mayor and chairman".

The saffron party suffered a jolt on Tuesday when three of its MLAs resigned citing "ignorance of the state government" of the poor and weaker section of society. This came after the resignation of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya from the BJP, just weeks ahead of the state assembly polls.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

