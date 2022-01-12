Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
UP Election 2022: Who will be BJP's candidate from Mathura? Not CM Yogi Adityanath, say sources

According to sources within the party, the BJP is likely to give ticket to Shrikant Sharma from the key constituency.

Devendra Parashar Edited by: Devendra Parashar @DParashar17
Lucknow Updated on: January 12, 2022 13:00 IST
UP elections: Yogi Adityanath not to contest from Mathura
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

UP elections: Yogi Adityanath not to contest from Mathura

BJP Mathura Candidate News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura seat. According to sources within the party, the BJP is likely to give ticket to Shrikant Sharma from the key constituency. 

Sharma, who is the sitting MLA from Mathura, is also a minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. 

Clamour for Adityanath being fielded from Mathura has been growing within the party since last several days. Recently, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav pitched for giving ticket to the UP CM from Mathura. In a letter to party president J P Nadda, Yadav claimed that "Lord Krishna inspired him to write the letter."

Meanwhile, the BJP's core committee is meeting for the second day today at the Delhi headquarters to discuss the strategy for Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. 

The meeting is being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP’s Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s UP general secretary Sunil Bansal and national general secretary  BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh also attended the meeting.

Sources said Amit Shah is against denying poll ticket to sitting MLAs. However, seats of a few of MLAs may be changed.

 

ALSO READ: Yogi cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns ahead of UP assembly elections 2022

