BJP created 'problems' for farmers, will be defeated in UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at party office

Highlights Yadav slammed the BJP-led government for bringing three new farm laws which were later repealed

Yadav said Samajwadi Party and its allies will register a "historic win" in the UP polls

I am happy that farmers got united and defeated BJP: Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and alleged it had created problems for farmers. He slammed the BJP-led government for bringing three new farm laws which were later repealed.

Yadav said Samajwadi Party and its allies will register a "historic win" in the polls and BJP will be defeated.

"When farmers were protesting for their rights, BJP was creating problems for them. But I am happy that farmers got united and defeated BJP," Yadav said at a press conference.

"BJP could not give reasons that why it brought three farm laws and why did it repeal those laws if they were beneficial for the farmers? They (BJP) called agitating farmers 'terrorists'. This time, BJP will be swept away from Uttar Pradesh," Yadav claimed.

He said that SP will work for the welfare of farmers and will also create a revolving fund for them.

"We will work for the interest and benefit of farmers. We will create a revolving fund for farmers if there is a need so that they do not face any problem," he said.

The SP leader said "farmers are ready to oust" the BJP government and claimed that the BJP will fail to win a seat in western Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for the 403-assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

