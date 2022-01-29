UP Election 2022: Yogi asks Akhilesh Yadav to come clean on his 2015 Europe tour photo with perfume maker

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi asks Akhilesh Yadav to come clean on his 2015 Europe tour photo with perfume maker

Firing a fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath tonight asked him “to come clean on a photo of his 2015 Europe tour with ‘itr waale mitr’ (perfume maker friend)”, from whom investigative agencies recovered huge amount of cash. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma at the India TV daylong conclave ‘Chunav Manch’, Yogi Adityanath said: “Photographs of 2015 cannot lie. Truth is after all, truth. Akhilesh should come clean on this. I do not understand why Akhilesh was giving clarification when investigative agencies recovered huge cache of cash from the residence of a perfume maker. Why was he feeling the pain? Is it because the cash that was recovered was ill-gotten wealth stolen from the government by depriving the poor?”

The UP chief minister made another allegation. He narrated how the Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was built, and an attempt was made to make several thousand crores worth illegal profit from the project. “Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation of Purvanchal Expressway in December 2016. At that time, not a single land was acquired by the government, but a detailed project report of Rs 15,200 crore had been prepared. In May, 2017, after I took over, I did a review and found the performance was zero. When I called for a DPR in December 2017 the project cost was shown again at Rs 15,200 crore. In March, 2018, again the DPR showed the project cost at Rs 15,200 crore. I asked officials why the same outlay was being showed again and again. “I cancelled the technical and financial bids and called for fresh bids. Ultimately, the Prime Minister dedicated the expressway to the nation at a cost of Rs 11,800 crore. Previously, it was 340 km long and 110 metre wide, but now it is 341 km long and 120 metre wide. Rs 3,400 crore money from exchequer was saved, otherwise it would have been pilfered. Akhilesh Yadav must come clean on this issue too”, Yogi said.

Comparing his rule with Akhilesh’s rule, Yogi said, “From 2012 till 2017, there was communal riot every third day, but since 2017, not a single riot has taken place. This is the outcome of Samajwadis having ‘dangawaadi’(pro-riot) thoughts. ..With the lists of candidates out, the real faces of SP, BSP and Congress are now exposed before the people."

Yogi said, he never ordered withdrawal of any criminal case either against himself or his deputy CM, but, on the contrary, it was Akhilesh Yadav as CM, who ordered withdrawal of cases against his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. The UP chief minister said, “nobody in western UP can forget the Muzaffarnagar communal riots, when gangster killed two Hindu Jat youths, who were trying to stop criminals from teasing their sister. There was exodus of Hindus before 2017 from Shamli, but after BJP rule, most of the Hindus who fled Shamli have returned and are living a peaceful life.”

Yogi said, “the red cap of Samajwadi Party is soiled with the blood of Rambhakts who were killed in police firing during the Ayodhya agitation. The people of UP can never accept these people who wear red caps. Similarly, the red ‘potlis’ (cloths) being displayed by Akhilesh has been soiled with the blood of victims of Muzaffarnagar riots. Instead of consoling the victims, the chief minister honoured the perpetrators of the riots in his residence. People of UP will never forget this.”

