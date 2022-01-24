Swami Prasad Maurya's son not included in Samajwadi Party's first list, may contest from THIS seat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Swami Prasad Maurya's son did not get ticket from Unchahar seat.

Samajwadi Party (SP) released the list of 159 candidates for the forthcoming elections in the state on Monday. However, the list does not include the name of Swami Prasad Maurya's son Utkrisht Maurya.

According to the list, Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming election from family bastion Mainpuri's Karhal seat, uncle Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar, Azam Khan from Rampur, his son Abdullah from Saur seat. Assembly Elections 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Though the name of Swami Prasad Maurya's son has not been mentioned in the first list released by the party, according to sources, the party field him from the Phaphamau assembly seat. Samajwadi Party candidates - FULL LIST

When Swami Prasad Maurya left the BJP recently and joined Samajwadi Party, speculations were around that he left the saffron party as his son was not getting the election ticket.

From Kairana, SP has fielded Nahid Hasan, who is currently lodged in jail under the Gangster Act.

In the 2017 assembly election, Maurya's son Utkrisht Maurya had contested polls from Rae Bareli's Unchahar but was defeated by SP's Manoj Pandey.

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

