Shubman Gill ruled out of 4th T20I against South Africa, know reason Star India batter Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the 4th T20I against South Africa, owing to a foot injury that he incurred while training. The details of his injury is yet to be known as BCCI hasn't confirmed the development.

Lucknow:

India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The star batter suffered a foot injury during training and is now unavailable for the match. Meanwhile, BCCI is yet to confirm the severity and whether he will feature in the fifth T20I, or will the team management will take precaution and replace him.

Notably, Gill has been struggling with his form in the shortest format of the game, having scored just 32 runs in the first three matches of the series. His spot in the playing XI was already under the scanner and him missing the game might be a huge blow for the player. Particularly if someone like Sanju Samson turns up and plays a blistering knock. He has been waiting in the wings for some time now and would be desperate to prove his worth.

Toss delayed in Lucknow

The toss has been delayed in Lucknow due to excessive fog. The umpires inspected the ground at 6:50 pm and after which, both the Indian and South African captain was told that another inspection would take place at 7:30 pm. However, fog is one such thing that will only increase with time and hence, the possibility of the match taking place on December 17 looks slim.

In case the match is called off, it will be for the first time that an international T20I game is being called off entirely due to fog.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah