Shimoga Assembly Election 2023: BJP keeps high hopes from SN Channabasappa

Shimoga Assembly Election 2023: Shimoga constituency will witness key contest between BJP’s SN Channabasappa, Congress’ HC Yogesh and JD(S) Aynur Manjunath. The election will take place on May 10 and counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

There are a total of 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. The halfway mark to achieve majority is 113. In 2018, BJP’s KS Eshwarappa won the election by defeating Congress’ KB Prasanna Kumar with a margin of 46,107 votes. Shimoga assembly constituency falls under the Shimoga Lok sabha constituency.

Speaking about 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then BJP’s BY Raghavendra had won the election defeating S Madhubangarappa of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 2,23,360 votes.

Several BJP stalwarts have exuberated confidence that their party will win the elections, however, Congress has also claimed that they will return to power.

