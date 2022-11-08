Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: BJP changes candidate, Congress trusts old guard in Sarkaghat

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC BJP, surprisingly, did not give a ticket to sitting MLA

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Sarkaghat constituency, one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, is represented by BJP MLA Inder Singh. Sarkaghat falls in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which is held by Congress MP Pratibha Singh. Pratibha Singh is also Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh who is one of the prime face in the ongoing poll battle in the hilly state.

MLA seat is with BJP, while MP constituency is held by Congress. This equation made the Sarkaghat poll battle interesting. It would be interesting to see how Pratibha Singh factor plays up in the constituency.

In 2017 assembly election, sitting MLA Inder Singh defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kumar with a thin margin of 9302 votes. BJP has the upper hand because its leader Inder Singh defeated the Congress candidate in 2012 as well. Congress once again backed Pawan Kumar and fielded him against BJP contender Daleep Thakur.

This time BJP changed its candidate and gave ticket to Daleep Thakur.

Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the election to open its account in the state. AAP fielded Dhameshwar Ram in the election.

Voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

