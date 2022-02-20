Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab polls: Sonu Sood's car seized as actor tries entering polling booth

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's car was on Sunday seized by the Punjab Police as he tried entering a polling booth. He was sent home after his car was confiscated, officials said. His sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate. Voting for the 117-seat Punjab assembly is being held today.

Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh said, "Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home." He added that action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house.

Speaking of the incident, Sood said, "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths."

He expanded his defense, and said, "It's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls."

Polling for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am today amid tight security. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

